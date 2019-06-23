UPDATE: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday night through their app they have arrested Frantz Pierre-Louis for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The victim is stable, and the investigation continues "pending a lawful search warrant for scene processing and evidence collection."
Jail booking information was not immediately available on the CCSO Jail website.
----------
POSTED EARLIER:
A man was shot at a residence on the 3400 block of Middletown Street in Port Charlotte Saturday night in a domestic situation, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was confined to the residence and there is no danger to the public, CCSO announced shortly after 7 p.m. The immediate area around the scene was shut down to traffic after the shooting unfolded around 5:25 p.m.
The gunshot injury is not life-threatening, though a helicopter transported the victim to an area hospital, and a Major Crimes unit was at the scene investigating.
Deputies were still there around 8 p.m. No arrests had been made, according to Lt. Richard McDonald.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.