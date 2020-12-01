Harold "Buddy" Legrand

Harold "Buddy" Legrand left his home on Sao Paulo Drive in Punta Gorda on Tuesday morning and never returned, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

He left with his black and white Pekingese on the way to the veterinarian but didn’t make it there.

Legrand was driving a 2003 4-door white Mitsubishi Lancer with a damaged passenger door and Florida license plate number Z6RDQ. He was wearing beige shorts and a T-shirt, police say.

Anyone with information on Legrand’s whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013.


