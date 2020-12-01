Harold "Buddy" Legrand left his home on Sao Paulo Drive in Punta Gorda on Tuesday morning and never returned, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
He left with his black and white Pekingese on the way to the veterinarian but didn’t make it there.
Legrand was driving a 2003 4-door white Mitsubishi Lancer with a damaged passenger door and Florida license plate number Z6RDQ. He was wearing beige shorts and a T-shirt, police say.
Anyone with information on Legrand’s whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.