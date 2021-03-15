Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are searching for the half-dressed man who threw a brick through the window of a Port Charlotte business.
Clear video surveillance captures the man, in his boxers, lobbing a brick through the window.
The suspect walked onto the property near Chamberlain Boulevard in Port Charlotte from northbound U.S. 41. After lobbing a brick through the window, the man walked away northbound on U.S. 41.
He did not enter the business, but did cause thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to CCSO.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who recognizes the man to call CCSO at 941-639-0013, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Tips can also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.
