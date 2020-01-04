PORT CHARLOTTE — A passenger who shot into a ride-share vehicle New Year’s Eve is still on the loose.
Around 10 p.m. Dec. 31, there was a shooting in a ride-share service vehicle, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place around Newton Street and Wardell Avenue in Port Charlotte.
The suspect then proceeded to hijack another vehicle and fled near Cottonwood Avenue and Dewitt Street. Then, the suspect fled on foot.
The Sheriff’s Office deployed its K9 Unit and Aviation to search for the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who may have information or video of the incident to contact their office at 941-639-0013. Anonymous tips can also be made through their mobile app.
