Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies should be strapped with body cameras by the end of summer, the agency said on Friday.
This announcement comes after almost a year of testing and reviewing different vendors.
The process began in June 2020 with a board of chosen CCSO deputies reviewing and learning about five different body cam providers. In September, CCSO narrowed the search down to two options.
The sheriff’s office chose Axon 3 body-worn cameras and Axon Fleet 2 dash cameras, it announced on Friday.
Now, CCSO is working out the details of the contract and drafting the policies and procedures for utilizing these devices, the agency said.
On Friday, CCSO did not respond to questions about the cost of body cams, but the annual cost is expected to be between $900,000 and $1.3 million per year.
In December, Charlotte County commissioners unanimously approved Sheriff Bill Prummell’s request for a budget adjustment of $1.4 million to the 2021 budget in order to purchase the body cams.
The two big steps in the process — securing the funding and choosing a vendor — are now completed, but hundreds of deputies still need to be trained on how to properly use the body cams before implementation can begin.
“The implementation of the body-worn cameras will allow our agency to document interactions and obtain evidence during investigations,” CCSO said in a press release on Friday. “Additionally, we will be able to review the video footage to debrief critical incidents and use the camera footage as training tools to keep officers well trained and performing at the highest standards.”
Prummell had previously voiced opposition to his deputies wearing body cams, partly due to the expense. In 2017 he said, “If you need a camera to trust your officers, they shouldn’t be there.”
But he seemed to change his stance last summer after meetings with the black community in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
The North Port Police Department had its officers equipped with body cams in 2019 and the Punta Gorda Police Department finalized its process in August 2020.
“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office strives to be a leader in law enforcement and a model for innovation and best practices,” the agency said in a press release on Friday. “This addition will allow our agency to stay on the cutting edge of technology and continue to provide quality service to the citizens of Charlotte County.”
