A new operation from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will reward students for practicing safe travels to and from school.
Operation Winter Wonder Wheels is a holiday spin-off of the successful juvenile program Operation School Zone Safety.
For the next two weeks, school resource officers at Charlotte County Public Schools will give out raffle tickets to students who are observed wearing bicycle helmets properly, safely crossing the street in designated crosswalks or practicing any other model behavior the SRO feels should be rewarded.
This operation aims to act as a reminder and re-education opportunity for SROs to assure safety within school zones, CCSO said.
On Dec. 18, there will be a drawing for prizes including bicycles, scooters and gift cards.
