PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte DeSoto Building Association is now Florida’s fourth largest building association.
CDBIA recently surpassed the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry, according to CEO Donna Barrett said. It trails behind the Greater Orlando Builders Association which covers Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.
Barrett gave the credit for CDBIA’s recent growth to its current president, Jim Weisberg, who earned the “Top Spike” award for recruiting the most members in 2021.
The group jumped ahead of Manatee-Sarasota two weeks after he became president, Weisberg said.
The CDBIA, as of Wednesday, had 501 members; the Greater Orlando Builder’s Association has 690 members.
Barrett said that size is determined by membership. There are nearly 700 local builders associations in the nation, and 24 local builders associations in Florida. When Barrett started working for it in 2013, it was No. 20 in the state.
“Since 2018, our membership has doubled in size,” Barrett said.
The two largest building associations are the North East Florida Builders Association (Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties), which has 1,088 members, followed by the Tampa Bay Builders Association (Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties), with 1,044 members.
Barrett said the CDBIA strives to build relationships and trust in the community.
“The advocacy work we do focuses on the small contractor,” she said.
She said the association works with building departments and residents in communities it covers, stepping in to help with referrals, contracts, hiring staff, hiring and finding contractors, regulations. The association has helped to save more than $36,000 in regulatory fees, per home, she said.
CDBIA works with the schools and helps builders to cut through red tape.
“We fully vet our members,” Barrett said, adding it has led to the community putting trust in CDBIA members, and more in the industry becoming members.
