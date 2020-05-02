Senior students may not have photos of themselves in caps and gowns holding diplomas in hand while surrounded by friends. Some will have a different image in mind when it comes to celebrating their high school graduation.
Families of graduating seniors from Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota schools have been placing signs and posters on their front lawns to recognize members of the class of 2020.
Nickolson’s Portrait Studio in Port Charlotte has been making and delivering senior yard signs for students in Port Charlotte, North Port, Englewood and DeSoto County since last week.
Tammy Grueber is a second-generation small business owner in Charlotte County. She inherited her father’s photography business, and for the past month, she’s been using her creativity to keep the business alive.
“As a small business that has been closed for more than three weeks now, I am looking for ways to survive just like everyone else,” Grueber said. “A group of professional photographers from all over the country came up with the idea to fill a need for parents wanting to celebrate their seniors.”
Grueber delivered her first orders earlier this week and she already has more ready to deliver.
“This is a great opportunity to recognize your senior,” said Cara Reynolds, Charlotte County School Board District 1.
The company also does eighth-grade and fifth-grade graduation signs.
“This has been such a tough year for everyone,” Grueber said. “We all feel for our seniors, the activities they are missing ... it is heartbreaking. We’re all looking for ways for the seniors to know how much we love them and this is a wonderful way to honor them.”
The 18-inch-by-24-inch signs cost $25 and are double-sided so they can be viewed from either direction.
When you place an order online at www.nickolsons.com it will ask for the student’s name and school. If you’d like to add a picture with your order, email it to studio@nickolsons.com.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.