PORT CHARLOTTE — Velva Bateman is one of the few people in this world who have the secret to turning a hundred.
“No drinking, no smoking and no partying,” she said. But, considering she was at her 100th birthday party, she said “cross the party out. We can party.”
Though her birthday was officially Oct. 1, according to the birth certificate displayed at her party, Bateman celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday with a neighborhood parade organized by her son, Marty Bateman.
The parade not only honored her, but also World War II and Vietnam War veterans, he said, as Charlotte High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or JROTC, members marched down Upshaw Terrace in Port Charlotte.
During World War II, Bateman made bullets for Remington Arms in Denver while her husband served in the Navy.
“She is so happy about (her birthday),” said attendee Billy Butherus. “That’s the reason she’s 100 — I’ve never seen someone so lighthearted.”
