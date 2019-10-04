PUNTA GORDA — The 94th Annual Meeting of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce was Friday at The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.

Hundreds gathered to honor business and the event's slogan "success through synergy".

It was the last annual meeting for Julie Mathis as executive director. After 26 years with the chamber, Mathis is retiring Dec 6.

