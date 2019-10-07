PORT CHARLOTTE — As two teenagers explore an abandoned railway station for some paranormal activity, they find themselves mysteriously trapped in a computer.
Now they must find a way out, using the language of computer code.
This was the premise of “Paranormal Pentium,” the winning story Cassie Dinger, 17, wrote for the Mid-County Regional Library’s “What’s YOUR Story?” writing contest. Dinger, along with 5 other winners, were announced last Saturday during the contest’s awards ceremony.
She was inspired by her mom, Christina Bird, who used to write code for video games. She even started learning how to write web code to make her story accurate.
“She’s improved (her writing) over the years,” Bird said. “As a family are grateful to see each step. I know she works hard.”
This was the first year the library system held the contest, receiving 65 story entries in all.
“We were pleasantly surprised by it,” said Charles Meyer, a library technician who organized the contest. “Great ideas can come from anywhere.”
The fictional stories were limited to 1,500 words and had to be inspired by five Sci-Fi-esque photos.
There were two age groups for submissions: teen and adult. For both categories, first place was awarded $75, second place $50 and $25 for third place.
To further stretch your writing muscles, the Englewood Library hosts a Fiction Writers Group every other Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The next meeting is Oct. 12. and the library is located at 3450 N. Access Rd. For more information, call 941-681-3736.
