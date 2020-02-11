A professional group of performers from Mt. Song Martial Arts in Tampa visited Charlotte County Schools recently to perform a Chinese New Year lion and dragon dance.
Students from Punta Gorda Middle School and Charlotte High School were treated to a performance at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
Performers from the Mt. Song Martial Arts/Kung Fu entertained the crowd. Students were given red envelopes and gold coins as a representation of the tradition of good fortune.
