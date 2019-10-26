PORT CHARLOTTE — Vern Scott and Rich Amber meet in the kitchen every weekday morning at 6 a.m.
They heat potatoes in an electric steamer, grab produce from their walk-in refrigerator, and check the pulled pork or turkey that smoked overnight. In three hours they have five gallons of soup and 160 meals to feed Charlotte County's homebound.
Charlotte County's Meals on Wheels is celebrating 50 years Wednesday, with a ribbon-cutting at their location, 3082 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m., but patrons may enjoy some specials going on at the establishment's thrift store from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There will also be beverages and appetizers from director of operations Vernon Scott to give us a taste of the meals delivered throughout the county.
Looking back
Founded Nov. 17, 1969, Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County originally started off as Health Plus Community Action Inc. The organization was just a grassroots group, led by Marion Thelander, who wanted to assist the elderly population in securing services for daily living.
One of the most important services, the group found, was securing a nutritious hot meal for seniors, the disabled, those recovering from surgery or an illness, or anyone unable to prepare a meal for themselves.
The organization delivered its first meal two years after the group's inception, Feb. 7, 1971, preparing it in St. James Episcopal Church of Port Charlotte's kitchen. Later, Meals on Wheels used the kitchen at Peace Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte.
Then, on May 3, 1984, the organization got its own building, which it still uses today, to prepare meals and have a thrift shop to support its mission.
Thelander served 14 years as the organization's director of operations, and did not receive a salary during her tenure.
In its early days, Meals on Wheels served approximately 7,800 meals annually. This grew to 36,000 meals per year during its 45th anniversary, and now the organization serves 41,600 meals a year, or 160 meals per day.
Thirty percent of clients receive their meals for free or at a reduced rate, Scott said.
And though the number of meals has increased exponentially, the governing principles and mission remain the same.
Since its start, Meals on Wheels does not receive funding from the state, county or any government, but is supported entirely by gifts from individuals, churches, civic groups and businesses.
"There's a lot of people who care in Charlotte County," Scott said.
Their meals are delivered by volunteer drivers, who also check up on their residents and ensure their well-being.
Funds from the thrift store help support the organization's operations, racking in $118,000 so far this year for the operation, Scott said.
50 years later
Each of Meals on Wheels' 160 daily meals are prepared in a restaurant-grade kitchen that morning, sealed to prevent spilling and to be microwaved later, then delivered in thermal bags before noon.
Some days residents get manicotti with a spinach souffle, and others they might get chicken a la king with brussels sprouts and a honey biscuit. The menu is mainly centered around comfort food, Scott said, stuff we know that makes us happy. It changes monthly.
"I make food like I'd want it at home," Scott said, eating the meals himself every couple of days. "I wouldn't serve it if I wouldn't eat it."
The organization has 12 routes in Charlotte County, but is looking to expand its driver base into rural areas to reach more seniors in their homes.
Drivers need a clean criminal history, 18 or older to apply. "And a big heart," Scott said.
"There's a huge need for volunteers," Scott said. "(Meals on Wheels) is for rich or poor," and mainly for seniors who aren't able to drive and are slowly having their freedoms stripped away as they get older.
But eventually Scott hopes to open a soup kitchen or restaurant in the building, to serve more of Charlotte County.
Most of the operation runs on volunteers, according to thrift shop manager Lori Marati.
Volunteers can help sort or price donations, or help in other ways in the thrift shop. Sales in the thrift store go toward meals, Marati said.
"Volunteers keep everything flowing," Marati said.
Residents can donate undented canned food to Meals on Wheels, or items to their thrift shop. Donations of $5 provide a meal for a day, while $25 provides meals for a week.
Meals on Wheels is at 3082 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Later this year the store will be open Saturdays.
All clothes, other than boutique items, are a dollar each. These are designated with clear hangars. There are also housewares, jewelry, furniture and other items.
To volunteer or learn more about Meals on Wheels, visit www.mowofcc.org or call 941-625-4343.
