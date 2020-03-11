Nearly 140 students created sidewalk art using colorful chalk on Wednesday morning in the courtyard at Port Charlotte High School.
There were 73 numbered cement blocks throughout the walkway area leading to the various buildings on the campus, and most of them had a team of two students working together on an art project.
“This is the 20th year we’re doing this event, and the first time we’ve invited middle school students to participate,” said Port Charlotte High School fine arts teacher Tiffiny Coffey. “They’re very excited to be here.”
Art teacher Sule Tugmen assisted in assigning students to spaces and organizing the event.
“There are judges that will review all the work and they will each get a certificate for their efforts later this afternoon,” Tugmen said.
Michelle Bifaretti and Jonah Katz kept busy working on their art to ensure it would be finished by the noon deadline.
“We’re using about every color available,” Bifaretti said.
Port Charlotte Middle School seventh graders Megan Joy and Hailey Behling colored their school initials with pride and added a baseball, basketball and soccer ball to their piece.
“We’re trying to feature as many sports as possible,” Joy said.
The public is welcome to come and view the art from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at the school.
Port Charlotte High School is located at 18200 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
