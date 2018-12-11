We recently staged an initiative called “Operation MRR” (Membership Recruitment and Retention). This 1 ½ day operation was executed by the Board Members of the Chamber and involved reaching out to businesses who had not yet made the decision to join the Chamber. These businesses were briefly made aware of the benefits of belonging to the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
The result?
The Chamber is now welcoming forty-nine 49 new members. Thank you for seeing the value of a Chamber membership.
With the end of the year approaching, now is the time to “get off the fence” and join the Chamber. Why now?
• The ever popular Community Guide/Membership Directory will be going to print soon after the first of the year. The publication is printed just once a year and is distributed to thousands of people within our community and across the country. In fact, I’ve had local year-round residents tell me this is their phone book whenever they need to purchase goods or services. By joining now, your business would be included in the book.
• Registration for the Chamber’s ALL STAR program opened, Dec. 10. This program offers Chamber members to further increase their profile with the community. The registration will closed soon after the first of the year so you would miss out on this once-a-year opportunity by waiting to join later.
• The one-time administrative fee of $25.00 is being waived for any business who joins the Chamber prior to Dec. 31. While this doesn‘t represent a significant savings, it is a benefit to joining now.
• While the annual Chamber investment is not a large expense, by joining before the end of the year, a business might be able to benefit from a tax perspective. Registering a new member of the Chamber is easy to do. Simply visit our website: www.EnglewoodChamber.com and following the tab “Join the Chamber”.
Congratulations to Kristen Conti for having her photograph selected to be on the cover of our upcoming Community Guide/Membership Directory.
Please join us next week at the Englewood Community Hospital for our Business Card Exchange. The party starts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The following week, Thursday, Dec. 20 is our Bizz & Noon. This month’s host is Prime Time Steak & Spirits. Reservations can now be made online at www.EnglewoodChamber.
Ed Hill is the Executive Director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached by email: ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or phone: 941-474-5511
