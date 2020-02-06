PUNTA GORDA — Thursday was the hottest day in paradise, for business that is.
Thursday was Charlotte County’s Business Expo, otherwise known as the “Hottest Business Day in Paradise.” Over 100 Charlotte County Chamber members showed off their products and services, ranging from banks to hospitals to Sonny’s BBQ.
Roughly 1,000 people attended the business summit, according to Hans Dettling, the employment security representative for CareerSource Southwest Florida.
“Overall it was a positive experience to showcase what we have to offer and what about 100 other businesses from Charlotte County offer,” Dettling said.
CareerSource also connected with job seekers to help attendees learn about services and to enhance job readiness.
The trade show and business summit took place at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda. Admission was free and the first 500 attendees received goodie bags.
