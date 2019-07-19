By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — Three men are accused in a May 10 robbery of Pilot gas station in Punta Gorda, when they allegedly stole around 24 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes with a retail value of $1,600.
According to an arrest warrant, the cashier was making coffee when she heard a noise from behind the checkout. A male suspect was filling a plastic bag with cigarette cartons, and a second approached and struck her in the face, covering her mouth so she couldn’t make a noise.
She told law enforcement he told her: “Shut up,” as he held her mouth shut with his hands.
Then both men left the store. A third suspect was also caught on video surveillance with the two.
Two of the three suspects were identified by a Crimestoppers tip on June 12 as Jamarcus Howard, 19, and Keavon Babb, 18.
Babb admitted to driving to Punta Gorda with Howard and another man known as “Capone,” later identified as Miwan Tyson, 18. They initially went to Walmart but stated employees there knew what they were up to.
At the Pilot gas station, he drove while Howard and “Capone” did the “lick.” They all received $280 for the job and another $600 for a similar crime in Port St. Lucie.
All three men are charged with robbery and grand theft. Babb was booked into the Charlotte County Jail with a $22,500 bond, while Howard has an order to transport from Hillsborough. Tyson is also currently in Hillsborough County Jail.
Email: Anne.Easter@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.