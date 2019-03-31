PUNTA GORDA — A deceased male of undetermined age was found in Prairie Creek near the boat ramp, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning.
A civilian boater observed the body of a white male in the water two miles down the creek and called it in to authorities at 9:07 a.m., according to CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck.
The agency’s marine unit and dive team arrived to recover the body. CCSO’s Crime Scene Unit and detectives with their Major Crimes Unit also arrived near Washington Loop Road, where crime scene tape was put up.
There were an estimated 20 deputies on-site investigating, and ultimately it was several hours before the body was recovered from the water.
The sheriff’s office is treating all of Prairie Creek as a crime scene, Heck said.
CCSO had not yet determined whether a crime occurred Saturday afternoon while they investigated the scene, Heck confirmed.
The individual also had not been identified, and an identity will likely not be confirmed for several days due to the condition of the body, CCSO tweeted.
The body will be taken to the medical examiner to determine cause of death, and how long the person has been deceased, Heck said.
People on social media questioned Saturday if this could be 19-year-old Gage Jackson, who was reported missing March 20 out of Charlotte County.
“It could be anybody,” Heck said. “We are cautious to jump to conclusions.”
Saturday’s scene began on Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda.
Jackson was last seen the evening of March 19 after being dropped off by a friend on Washington Loop Road at his apartment, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
Heck said Saturday the missing person investigation remained open.
It is not clear whether the area where the body was found had been previously searched for Jackson. Heck said Saturday she did not immediately have information to say.
At the crime scene Saturday, a group of spectators watched from down the road, but declined comment to the Sun.
The sheriff’s office says anyone with information regarding the male body should call CCSO at 941-639-0013.
Last week, the sheriff’s office said anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts should call 941-639-2101.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
