A slightly decomposed body was found on Prairie Creek in Punta Gorda near the boat ramp, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday morning. 

A civilian boater observed the body and called it in to authorities. 

Authorities are now waiting for their marine and dive teams to assist in recovering the body. 

It will be several hours before the body will be recovered from the water, according to spokesperson Katie Heck. 

At this time CCSO has not identified the body or the cause of death. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Sun will update this story as more information becomes available. 

