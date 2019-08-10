By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
MURDOCK — The revival of a south Charlotte County subdivision goes before the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Advisory Board Monday as well as an update to the county’s water and sewer future work plan.
The board meets at 1:30 p.m. in the county hearing room on Murdock Circle.
Lennar Homes LLC is seeking approval for the initial layout of more housing tracts at the golf course subdivision it has renamed Heritage Landing off Burnt Store Road. This is at the site of the 2005 subdivision called Tern Bay that sold to Lennar last year. The previous developer had built a few multi-family buildings and the beginnings of a golf course, but progress ended with the economic recession.
Lennar received approval last year for the name change and said it was continuing with the construction plans for multi-family homes. The proposal before the advisory board, however, only requests approval for the preliminary layout of roads and seven housing tracts.
The 513-acre site is authorized for mixed use housing including multi-family, single family and cluster housing.
Lennar is advertising homes for Heritage Landing at the company website ranging from $170,000 for a condominium to $496,000 executive homes.
Also up for a vote is whether to submit an updated water supply facility plan to the state. The county has updated its projections for what it believes will be needed up to the year 2040 in terms of drinking water and waste water systems.
The plan is presented in a 96-page document showing the updates from the previous plan. One of the issues discussed in the plan is how to increase centralized sewers in the county.
“The Future Land Use element must overcome the problems created by the large number of lots that have already been platted. The ability to extend centralized sewer and water over a period of time is severely limited, and appropriate methods must be used when deciding which areas will receive infrastructure funding, and the timing of the installation of centralized facilities,” the plan states in the introduction.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
