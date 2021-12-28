PORT CHARLOTTE — Kyle Good, spokesperson for the annual Charlotte County Boat Show, said he expects a large turnout during the four-day event Jan. 6-9.
"At our Fort Myers boat show in November, attendance was up 50 percent from the previous year," he said.
The new boat market "does not seem to be slowing down," he added.
Now in its 21st year, the Charlotte County Boat Show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and once again will be at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road. Admission is $5 per person; children under 16 are free with paid adult admission.
"We will have a wide assortment of boats — everything costing $5,000 to over $1 million," Good said.
All will be powerboats and most will have outboard motors, he added.
Nearly every local dealer will be represented, selling console fishing boats, flats boats, skiffs, deck boats, pontoon boats, catamarans and family cruising boats, according to Good.
The boat show, owned by the Marine Industries Association of Southwest Florida & Tampa Bay, is a member-owned organization comprised of marine trade industries such as boat dealers and businesses that offer retail, engine and electronic services, boat storage, and more.
This year's focus will be on safety, Good said.
"The 'Be in the Know Zone' educational displays and seminars will be provided by GoBoatingFlorida, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, U.S. Power Squadron, and the Department of Environmental Protection," he said.
Many come to Southwest Florida from northern states and are not familiar with our waters, navigational aids, and local laws, Good pointed out, which is why there will be an emphasis on safe boating on our waters.
The boats on display will all be located outside, but the Fairgrounds' Expo Hall will be filled with marine products and service providers including boat lifts, marine supplies, fishing tackle, clothing, sunglasses, gift items, marinas, boatyards and repair services, and financing.
For the fishing enthusiast, ongoing fishing seminars will be sponsored by local tackle shop Fishin' Frank's, and will feature local guides who will share their expertise, Good said.
During the pandemic, the boating industry saw an uptick in new boat ownership. Local boat dealers attributed the rise to people who wanted to find a way to safely enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.
