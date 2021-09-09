MURDOCK — Principals from the county's two charter schools addressed the Charlotte County Schools Board of Education, revealing that despite challenges from COVID-19, their schools achieved high rankings.
"Last year was the hardest year I've ever experienced," Principal Shannon Treece said. "It was a very tough year."
Treece is the leader for both Babcock Neighborhood School, which earned a B school grade for 2020-21, and Babcock High School, which is in the same building and in its first year, earned an A rating.
Grades third through fifth needed the most improvement in math and/or language arts, Treece said.
"The 2020-2021 school year for Babcock Neighborhood School and the opening of Babcock High School was one that will never be forgotten anytime soon by those in the trenches," she said.
She said the year proved to be "one full of perseverance and focused on daily survival."
Treece said she herself fought COVID, admitting to the board that she was quite ill.
In August, shortly after the 2021-22 school year began, about a third of the staff and a quarter of the students were sickened, causing the school to shut down for two weeks.
Treece responded to School Board member Kim Amontree, saying students would be able to make up lost time because Babcock will take back five days during the two-week fall break, and about a week in the spring — plus it will add on another day "at the end of the year."
COVID wasn't the only problem plaguing the Babcock schools, she said.
"Two teachers went out on maternity leave, and one never returned," she said.
It only has two substitute teachers with eight people currently out.
To handle the classrooms' curriculum, other teachers and staff are handling multiple duties, she said. She noted they will be recruiting at job fairs and universities.
Babcock schools are about 25 miles east of Punta Gorda, and an impediment to attracting teachers who do not want a long commute, she said.
Another is the housing issue, as Babcock homes are unaffordable to some who are living on a teacher's salary, Treece said.
"We're working with Babcock developers in bringing some different apartments, or villas to the area that are geared to single people."
She said that tax relief has been "helpful with our salaries."
Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School applied to the Charlotte County Public Schools District on Aug. 20 for it to opt in and receive its "A" grade from the Florida Department of Education for 2020-21.
Principal Michelle Wier, in her presentation showed that in every category, except for math learning gains, FSWC performed at an A level.
She said that during the pandemic last year, she "was not sure where we were going to end."
Despite the hardships of teaching during various shutdowns and at-home schooling, the school "is in the top 10% of school in Florida," Wier said.
She said the school has "gotten an A grade every year by the Florida Department of Education. Last year, 86% of our graduates got their associate degrees, and 73% graduated with honors."
Wier noted the class of 2020 earned about $3 million in grants and scholarships.
She said the school did go down a "tad" in the form of scholarships granted, "as the students were not able to take advantage of a number of resources."
One thing the school did different was to bring biology to the ninth grade, she said.
As for the math learning grains going down from the prior school years, Wier attributed it to students not being able to participate in math learning games in person.
"There is something about in-face learning with math; remote doesn't work as well," she said.
While all other subject areas last school year — language arts, math achievement, science, social studies which ranged from 71 to 97 — math learning gains were down at 47.
The School Board decided to post Charlotte County Department of Health's recommendations on all school doors and social media sites, including the district's website.
Among those recommendations is "consistent and correct mask use."
The district at its last public meeting decided not to review a mask mandate. However, all board members were wearing masks at their workshop meeting Thursday.
The regular School Board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
