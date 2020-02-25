Charlotte County Clerk of Court Roger Eaton in 2018 settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee who accused him of sexual harassment, according to documents recently obtained by the Sun.
The Charlotte County Clerk of Court’s Office paid $68,000 to the employee, and attorneys, who was fired after she wrote a letter to Eaton complaining about his behavior.
The former employee, Nirupa Netram, accused Eaton in 2017 of wanting to start a “personal relationship,” asking her what she wore on weekends, and demanding she accompany him to social functions, according to records obtained from the Charlotte County Clerk of Court’s Office.
“Absolutely nothing improper occurred,” Eaton said in a statement to the Sun. “While my initial reaction was to fight the claim in court, legal counsel advised the claim would be much cheaper to resolve than litigate and win.”
Elected in 2016, Eaton is up for re-election this year, and he currently faces no opposition, according to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections website.
Netram declined to comment due to signing a confidentiality agreement upon settlement. Her attorney, Benjamin Yormak, also declined to comment.
Netram was a former chief court operations officer who worked there for less than a year. In her complaint filed Nov. 27, 2017 with both Eaton and the office’s human resources director, she alleged that the inappropriate behavior began in July of that year, starting with “innocuous compliments,” such as remarks about her attire, that “morphed into much more.”
“You have refused to drive the County van unless I call you ‘Prince Charming,’” Netram wrote in her complaint to Eaton. She added: “(Eaton) even required me to attend various social functions, one of which involved you leaving your wife at home during a Charlotte County Republican Party dinner, demanding that I come alone, and then sitting next to me at the dinner. You then followed that up with a text after 10:00 p.m. at night that thanked me for coming with a blushing emoji.”
Netram also said Eaton told her he “did not want to hire any more African-Americans or women in their 20s.”
“No such statement was made,” Eaton told the Sun. “We have always been, and will absolutely remain an equal opportunity employer. Every allegation put forth was immediately and thoroughly investigated, and deemed without merit.”
According to the complaint, Eaton sent Netram texts after working hours that “certainly did not need my attention at that moment.”
She alleges that Eaton wanted to “initiate an unprofessional relationship,” by looking her up and down and “mentally undress(ing)” her and “usually leering at” her.
At dinners, he allegedly demanded she sit next to him, and asked that their communications be in-person. When she entered his office, he closed the door and asked her to sit on the couch with him, she said. Her complaint states she declined these invitations, but he would do the same when coming into her office.
“You now demand to know what I did on weekends and what clothes I wore on the weekend,” she wrote. “You also remark on how fun my name is to say and how it rolls off your lips. I have never heard you make such remarks, give such compliments or ask such personal questions of your male employees. Comments and questions like this make me feel very uncomfortable.”
After receiving the complaint, the human resources director conducted an internal investigation, interviewing Netram, Eaton and two witnesses.
In the investigation, Eaton said he had been trying to work with Netram on being more communicative in person because he preferred to receive updates in person or over the phone, whereas her preference was to use email. Eaton also said he wanted Netram to sit next to him at functions to highlight the importance of his chief officers.
Eaton, according to the investigation report, also said he “compliments both men and women on their attire, being an admitted admirer of professional attire and didn’t realize that he could be offending someone or make them feel uncomfortable with his compliments.”
The two interviewed witnesses agreed with Eaton about wanting to work behind closed doors because they work with “highly sensitive/confidential information and prefer to work behind closed doors when visiting Mr. Eaton’s work area.”
The witnesses also said being asked to sit on the couches with Eaton did not make them feel uncomfortable and denied ever being asked or hearing anyone call Eaton “Rog.”
The witnesses denied hearing Eaton asking Netram about what she wore when visiting the office, or at any time, and hearing Eaton ask the complainant to call him “Prince Charming.”
The investigation concluded that Netram “mistook innocent gestures made by Mr. Eaton in his attempts to get her to be more communicative with him in person, as something they were not.”
Statements suggesting discriminatory acts were also not substantiated and “no probable cause was found to determine that any policy was violated.”
Six months after her complaint to Eaton, Netram was fired in June 2018 due to office reorganization eliminating her position, according to her personnel action notice.
After her termination, Netram filed a charge of discrimination against the Clerk of Courts office.
A pre-suit mediation occurred in early September, and the settlement compensated both Netram and her lawyers. Upon settlement, Netram also signed a confidentiality settlement agreement and general release of all claims.
She received $50,840 in September 2018 for lost wages and compensatory damages, and the Clerk of Courts also paid $17,160 to her lawyers at Yormak Employment and Disability Law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.