If you're planning to travel where a passport is needed, the Charlotte County Clerk's office will process your passport photo free of charge on Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton said the passport photo fee, which normally is $16.05, is being offered free to help "hard-working families with children, both by waiving the passport photo fee and remaining open a full Saturday morning."
The U.S. Department of State recently warned that mail delays are significantly impacting processing times for passport applications.
Routine service can take up to 18 weeks from the day your applications is submitted, and expedited service can take up to 12 weeks.
The clerk's office urges the public to allow plenty of time to complete their passport application process because of these delays.
The clerk's office is located in the Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 East Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, second floor, in the Official Records Division. For further information call 941-637-2335 or visit CharlotteClerk.com.
First-time passport applicants, citizens with expired passports (over 15 years from the issue date), and minors needing to renew their passports are encouraged to take advantage of this one day-only free event.
