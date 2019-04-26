In honor of this month being declared National Pet Month, the Charlotte County Clerk’s Office adopted the Animal Welfare League for the month of April.
“We held several fundraising events this month, and also collected much needed supplies for the animals,” stated a news release from the clerk’s office.
But just recently, the shelter was inundated with an influx of new animals in need of help and an eventual home, the release said.
“We want the community to know that supplies for the Animal Welfare League can be dropped off at the Clerk’s Office, and we will gladly deliver them to the Animal Welfare League,” the release stated. “These donated items may be delivered to the Justice Center Mailroom.”
And TGI Friday’s Restaurant in Murdock will be donating 15% of all sales on Saturday to the Animal Welfare League, according to the release.
“One of my favorite quotes regarding animals is ‘if having a soul means being able to feel love and loyalty and gratitude, then animals are better off than a lot of humans’,” said Charlotte County Clerk of Court Roger Eaton. “These animals need and deserve our help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.