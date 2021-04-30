The Charlotte County Clerk’s Office is now using artificial intelligence to process e-filings.
The program, Intellidact AI, went live at the clerk’s office in March.
As e-filings arrive at the clerk’s office, Intellidact AI inspects filings for errors and returns any filings with errors back to the filer. On error-free filings, Intellidact AI automatically locates and extracts necessary filing data from the documents.
According to Clerk of Court Roger Eaton, no staff positions will be eliminated due to the introduction of artificial intelligence in court filings.
Documents deemed questionable by AI get routed for manual review and staff will make the final decision. All modifications made by staff are added to the system’s AI knowledge base. As Intellidact encounters new document types, it automatically adapts and increases its knowledge.
“AI will enhance the already great work our clerks do on a daily basis, and allow them to be even more efficient than they already are,” Eaton said. “In my five years as clerk, I have implemented innovative technologies which have made our office more efficient while simultaneously saving taxpayers over $1.5 million since 2016. This program is expected to provide similar results.”
The program cost $77,000 to implement, according to Eaton, and Intellidact AI will allow the clerk’s office to process e-filings 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
“We are an incredibly busy office — there’s never a shortage of work for our staff,” Eaton said. “Implementing this technology will allow our clerks to spend more time focused in court proceedings, redacting sensitive documents, and will make more clerks available at customer service windows and on telephone lines which serve our citizens directly.”
