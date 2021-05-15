Employees with the Charlotte County Clerk’s Office decided to band together to raise money to support the Autism Awareness Foundation of Charlotte County.
Cathy Ingegnere, assistant to Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton, said through supporting the foundation, staff members were also showing support for an employee who has an autistic child.
The staff raised $350 and presented the check to foundation president Steve Vieira and treasurer Debbie Vieira on May 6.
The fundraising took place in April, which is National Autism Awareness month.
Employees wore autism awareness T-shirts last month as part of their fundraising effort and to draw attention to autism spectrum disorder.
“The Clerk’s office and its staff enjoy supporting local nonprofits, both personally and financially,” Eaton said in a statement.
He praised the foundation, saying it “does excellent work, and we will continue to support them.”
Autism facts
According to the Centers for Disease Control, ASD occurs in one in 54 births.
There are more than 5.4 million U.S. adults with ASD, or 2.21% of the population.
ASD is more common in boys and men.
Worldwide 1% of the population has ASD.
