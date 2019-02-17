A model aircraft club in Charlotte County recently got a call from the National Basketball Association.
The NBA was planning out acts for this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
They wanted a model Wright Flyer for a player to jump over before doing a slam dunk.
Only thing was, the NBA called a club in the wrong Charlotte after looking them up on the Internet, according to Frank Leggio, member of Charlotte Radio Control Society which operates a model airfield in Punta Gorda.
But that didn’t deter the local club from taking on the challenge.
“They wanted a Wright Flyer with a 10-foot wing span,” said Leggio.
Even though they were called by mistake, Leggio said, “they contacted the right people.”
On Saturday, president of the club of about 100 members, Dennis Fortunato, was in North Carolina with the model plane that sits on a stand and does not fly.
He said by phone that it was one of those coincidental things that happens — but you don’t know why.
“It was one of those comedy of errors that turned out for the better,” said Fortunato.
Fortunato and Ron Lacroix, the club’s secretary/treasurer, drove into the area of the venue Thursday night.
In all, it took about a week to build the model plane involving nine guys, working about 630 man hours, according to Fortunato.
The NBA event happened Saturday night and was broadcast on TNT, as well as live streamed on www.fubo.tv
“I’m sure you’ll get a roar from the crowd,” said Leggio Saturday in a phone call with the Sun before the event.
With North Carolina’s state motto being “first in flight”, the model Wright Flyer built by the club might find a nice home in North Carolina, Leggio said.
The club was paid to build it, and when it’s all over the player who jumps over it will sign it. Leggio and Fortunato said they then plan to sell it. Proceeds will go to the club along with an area food bank.
Anyone interested in purchasing the plane may call Leggio at 941-661-3789.
For more information on the club visit: charlotterc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.