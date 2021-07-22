ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County is taking public input on the future of GC Herring Park in Rotonda West.
The park, located behind the American Legion Post 113 on Indiana Avenue, now is an orphaned facility in dire straits with a crumbling asphalt track and weathered picnic tables. A dirt raceway for radio-control model cars is in poor condition, running on empty. The park's children's playground is gone, removed by parks staff months ago.
But this phoenix of a park is ready to rise up from its ashes.
Charlotte County Community Services a planning meeting for determining improvements to the park at 6 p.m., July 29, at the Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/charcoparks.
In November 2020, Charlotte County voters passed a sales tax extension. As part of the deal, the county committed to invest $3.4 million into G.C. Herring Park, transforming the 18-acre property into a premier community park.
Consulting DMK Associates planners have offered the county some ideas for the park
The planners envision a new one-mile walking-jogging track and nature trails. A trail could wrap around the rear of the Legion post and connect with the county's existing Veterans Park, just south of the post.
The engineers envisioned a nature trail extending into a boardwalk, nature outlook and fishing pier at the small lake at rear of the park.
The radio-control car track could be refurbished and a drag-strip track could be added.
Children's playground areas and additional parking are also in the mix. The park could also be fitted with an adult fitness area, open space areas, horseshoe pits, picnic tables and shaded pavilions, new basketball courts and a small community center beside the existing bathrooms.
Since the initial conceptual plan, beach volleyball and pickleball courts are being considered.
For more information or to offer input, email Lacey Solomon at Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Heyday of yesterday
It's difficult to imagine the GC Herring Park as a magnet for national athletes and celebrities, but it was in the mid-1970s.
Starting in 1973 and several years afterwards, Rotonda West developers dreamed up a promotion that drew hundreds of fans from the area. The ABC Sports "Superstars" competition television show also enjoyed good ratings nationwide and in many countries.
Superstars pitted top professional athletes — such as Steelers running back Franco Harris, Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench and even the Buffalo Bills' O.J. Simpson — in various competitions like tennis, swimming, golf, baseball hitting and bowling at various locations in Rotonda West and in Charlotte County.
The track-and-field competitions — such as the 50-yard dash, half-mile run, bicycling, obstacle course and weightlifting — were held outdoors at what's now the GC Herring park.
Broadcast in late winter after the Super Bowl and before major league baseball started, the "Superstars" promotion was aimed directly at people up north who may have been indoors, housebound by dreary cold or snowy weather. TV viewers watched the athletes and fans in light Florida clothing, with palm trees gently swaying in the background.
The "Superstars" became well attended events for local residents who flocked to the competitions and often would volunteer so as to get better access to the athletes and events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.