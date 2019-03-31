A call for public funds never had county approval to financially support a private field house at Babcock Ranch, Charlotte County’s lawyer confirmed.
“Perhaps it had the backing of several county commissioners,” County Attorney Janette Knowlton said at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
She explained: “You can only act by resolution, ordinance or by board action, so I don’t think it is correct to say that that (legislation) had the backing of the Board of County commissioners.”
Knowlton was responding to questioning by Commissioner Joe Tiseo. Tiseo has expressed outrage that a bill offering $2 million of local funds is currently circulating in the state Legislature without the official backing of county government.
The bill also asks the state to give $8 million; the federal government to give $2 million; and other funding sources of $7.7 million (which includes $3 million from FPL); with the promise that the field house at Babcock Ranch in Charlotte County would double as a regional storm shelter in times of need with its higher elevation and more inland location.
Charlotte County does not currently have any hurricane shelters certified by the American Red Cross. The state uses Red Cross standards to evaluate shelters for safety.
Tiseo has said that Babcock President Syd Kitson asked Tiseo independently if he would support the county paying $2 million for a field house. Tiseo said he could not promise that amount of money. At the time of this meeting, Tiseo said he did not know about any proposed legislation.
Tiseo said he learned after the meeting that Kitson and Rep. Michael Grant, (R-Port Charlotte), had already filed a bill (HB 3139). The bill has an associated Appropriations Request stating “Charlotte County commission recognizes the immense need for a shelter to serve local residents and has made this one of their top legislative priorities.”
“Nobody uses the authority of this board without our consent,” Tiseo told his fellow board members. “Nothing is urgent enough to bypass us. You have an idea, you bring it to the commissioners. You make your case. You get your votes and move on. That’s how it works.”
“I was not afforded the opportunity and neither were the taxpayers afforded the opportunity to vet this thing...We need to do something about this gentlemen, today.”
Kitson told the Sun earlier this month that the matter did not go before the Charlotte County Commission as a whole. But he stressed nothing was done behind closed doors.
“There has been no secret with anybody, anywhere,” he said. “We had a deadline to submit the request of funding. We had no choice.”
The legislative session is only 60 days, he noted, and it was either submit, or miss a year of opportunity. “I want to make this absolutely clear. This has a long way to go,” Kitson has said.
Meanwhile, Grant told the Sun earlier this month that he operates under separate authority from the county.
At this latest confrontation by Tiseo, two of the other four commissioners opted to explain their lack of outrage.
“I appreciate what you’re saying,” said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, “but that’s not our responsibility. That happened at the state level.”
“This is like someone going out and saying, ‘Hey, this is how Joe Tiseo feels,’ and they didn’t ask you,” Deutsch suggested.
Truex disagreed that the legislation lacks county support.
“A regional shelter is a priority of this board, and it was approved unanimously in a vote 5-0 as part of our legislative agenda,” Truex said. “To say that we support a regional shelter is a fact.”
Truex referred to the county’s legislative agenda, which includes support for regional shelters, but has no mention of a specific shelter in Babcock, nor of financial support.
Truex said he is open to a vote by the board at a future date.
All of Southwest Florida, Charlotte County in particular, lacks shelter space that is not in a flood zone. Babcock is a large development that opened in 2018 with a targeted population of 50,000. It is located many miles from coastal land in the previously undeveloped eastern part of the county.
So far, the bill has received a favorable response in Tallahassee passing through the Transportation & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee March 5.
