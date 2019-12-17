PORT CHARLOTTE — Imagine not being able to keep your pet due to zoning codes.
This is how Port Charlotte resident Melissa Aniskewicz, among other chicken owners, feel under current county codes. But the first step to address their concerns was taken Tuesday morning at the Charlotte County Commission’s monthly workshop, where officials discussed the regulation of chickens in residential areas.
Currently chickens are not allowed in Charlotte County residential single-family zones unless for a conditional use, such as if a resident is associated with 4H, FFA or similar programs. Residents are allowed by right in agricultural zones.
Planning and zoning official Shaun Cullinan said this issue comes up every two to three years.
“There might be a couple of dozen (residents) that are interested in chickens, and I can appreciate that passion,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. “Do we really want to put ourselves through this for a couple dozen people?”
Aniskewicz, the founder of Charlotte CLUCK, or Citizens Lobbying for Urban Chicken Keeping, created a petition to show commissioners how many people support backyard chickens in the county. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had 1,834 signatures.
Commissioners Joe Tiseo and Ken Doherty stated at the workshop they did not want to make residential chickens by right, or automatically allowing chickens without a permit or special review.
“I’m very interested in trying to make something work,” said Commissioner Bill Truex. “But I’m also very aware that we have to put a lot of protective barriers around it to make it work.”
Planning and zoning official Shaun Cullinan stated he hadn’t seen any issues with people complying to chicken codes once ordinances were in place allowing residential chickens. As for cleanliness, “as long as you keep things clean, you can avoid cross-contamination” and other health concerns, like any other animal.
“I think most animals have the potential to carry disease,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo said.
The nearby jurisdictions that do allow chickens on residential lots have a strict set of standards. All but the city of Fort Myers allow residential homeowners to have chickens as a right instead of requiring a permit.
“I know as long as people take care of their chickens, they’ll be healthy and won’t spread disease,” Truex said. “But what kind of protections should we put in place for those that may not take that time?”
The ordinances also establish a limit for the number of fowl on the property, and where the coops can be. All the chickens have to be hens, as roosters make more noise. All of the ordinances require the coops to be at least 10 feet from property lines and not in the front yard, but some ordinances add that the coop cannot be a certain distance from a dwelling or in a property’s side yard.
“They’re very manageable,” said Ralph Mitchell, the county’s extension director and horticulture agent.
Deutsch conducted a non-scientific poll Tuesday morning asking 21 people if they wanted residential chickens. Although half a dozen of these people grew up with chickens, “only one person I spoke to was in favor of having chickens in their neighborhood,” Deutsch said.
Aniskewicz has enrolled her kids in 4H, so she is now allowed to have chickens in her backyard.
She currently has 10 chickens on her half-acre lot.
“I still think a lot of education needs to take place,” Aniskewicz said, noting how some commissioners were concerned about chickens spreading disease or that they would attract additional predators.
“At this time, we are not seeing an increase in population risk due to chickens as pets in Charlotte County,” said Charlotte County health officer Joseph Pepe.
Many of the risks associated with animals stems from general hygiene and prevention of spread of illness due to animal droppings, caregiver injuries or improper handling of food, Charlotte County Health Department spokesperson Meranda Pitt said.
Other concerns stem from nuisances due to noise or unsanitary conditions.
However, clucking chickens, not roosters, do not make any more noise than a normal human conversation, according to poultry expert Lisa Steele. A barking dog or a lawn mower are more than 15 decibels louder than an 65-decibel clucking chicken.
Mitchell told commissioners of course if predators found an opening in a coop, they’d take advantage of the free lunch, but there are ways to make the coop predator-proof, which commissioners can outline in their ordinance.
A few years ago, the County Extension office offered a class to teach residents how to raise chickens for their eggs. If an ordinance is developed, Mitchell offered to start the class up again to inform aspiring chicken owners.
“I hope they model the ordinance after Sarasota County,” Aniskewicz said.
An ordinance would not supersede restrictions already established by certain communities.
“There’s a lot of Charlotte County where this would not be allowed,” Doherty said.
County staff is currently drafting an ordinance for commissioners to review, according to county spokesperson Brian Gleason.
Local Residential Chicken Ordinances
|Jurisdiction
|Allowed?
|Number allowed
|Setbacks
|Allowed as
|Other
|City of North Port
|Yes
|Four on a quarter acre lot, six on two lots or more
|Not in the front yard; 10 feet from all other property lines
|By-right
|No repercussions for other animals that may kill the chickens
|City of Fort Myers
|Yes
|One per 800 sq. foot lot; maximum of four
|Not in the front yard; 20 feet from any dwelling
|Permit
|Sarasota County
|Yes
|Four
|Not in the front or side yards; 10 feet from any property line; 25 feet from any dwelling
|By-right
|City of Sarasota
|Yes
|Four
|Not in the front yard; 10 feet from any property line; 25 feet from any dwelling
|By-right
|No repercussions for other animals that may kill the chickens
|Manatee County
|Yes
|Four
|Not in the front yard; 10 feet from any property line; 25 feet from any dwelling
|By-right
|Protections for other animals that may kill the chickens.
|Bradenton
|No
|City of Venice
|No
|City of Longboat Key
|No
|Lee County
|No
|City of Punta Gorda
|No
|City of Cape Coral
|No
|Collier County
|No
|Naples
|No
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.