Everybody in high school knows someone who vapes, some Charlotte County students told the Sun Tuesday.
Nine students from two high schools attended the county commission meeting to testify before the board voted on an anti-vaping ordinance.
The board voted, as anticipated, to prohibit vaping on county land and facilities. The ordinance also creates fines of $50, $100, $250, and $500 — for the first, second, third and subsequent violations.
The teens are part of Students Working Against Tobacco clubs at Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte High School.
“We know that vaping, juuling and other electronic nicotine devices have harmed thousands and, in many cases, even death,” student Scott Nagy testified before the board.
After the vote, the students answered a few questions from the Sun.
They said they know people who vape.
“They get it from seniors that buy it for them” student Olivia Chapin said, explaining how so many students have access to the supplies.
A recent federal law raised the legal age for vaping to 21.
The students also urged commissioners to go further and enact vendor licensing for electronic cigarette or vaping supply sales. Students said they are shocked to see some area vendors don’t even display a “We Card” sign in their shops.
Commission Chairman Bill Truex told students the board is working on further regulations on licensing. Truex also described how things have changed since his youth, when he routinely rode in a Buick Electra 225 with both his parents smoking.
“I was known for stealing their cartons of cigarettes and putting them in the incinerator in the garage,” Truex said.
“We really appreciate all the children coming out and speaking eloquently,” said Commissioner Chris Constance.
Outside the hearing room, the students said they believe this new ordinance will make a difference in keeping students from vaping. The consequences of vaping have been fatal for youth in particular across the country in the past year.
Florida’s Department of Health has so far reported 115 cases of lung injuries and two deaths attributed to electronic cigarettes and other vaping products.
Nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 2,711 incidents of hospitalization or death in the Jan. 21 advisory. About 52% of victims were 24 or younger.
Most of the cases of illness and death involved people who vape THC, the active ingredient of marijuana. THC users, particularly youth, are mostly getting their supplies from informal sources.
Scientists are researching aerosols and other ingredients in vaping products, including vitamin E acetate. The CDC issued a separate advisory about vitamin E acetate in vaping products, saying the common food additive may be dangerous when inhaled.
Charlotte County’s ordinance defines vaping to include any vapor inhaling machine with or without nicotine. Medical devices, however, that use vapor for treatment of pulmonary illness are exempted.
