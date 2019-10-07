PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Community Foundation hosted an Awards Breakfast Oct. 3 where recipients of community investment grants were announced at Kingsway Country Club.
“Community investment is a central mission of the Charlotte Community Foundation and we strive each year to enhance the breadth and depth of our nonprofit assistance,” said Ashley Maher, executive director of the foundation, in a press release.
“The Charlotte Community Foundation is pleased to celebrate the generosity and foresight of donors who contributed to our mission of ‘connecting people who care with causes that matter’ by empowering the Community Foundation to administer and distribute grants to local nonprofit organizations to help enrich the lives in Charlotte County,” said Maher in the release.
The foundation provided more than $1.2 million through grants in 2019. For more information visit www.charlottecf.org or call 941-637-0077.
Grants were given to these nonprofits:
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County. Funds will be used for a new outreach expansion program at Gulf Breeze apartments in Punta Gorda. Scholarships will be provided for up to 60 children who are at risk and/or in low income households to participate in the after-school program.
• Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity. The Housing Improvement Project (HIP) is a collaboration between Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity and Team Punta Gorda to provide a “hand up” to low income Punta Gorda homeowners by providing necessary exterior repairs to fragile homes prior to enrolling them in Paint Your Heart Out for exterior painting.
• Charlotte HIV/AIDS People Support. Funds will be used to purchase a dedicated vehicle for the transportation of food from the Harry Chapin Food Bank on a regular basis to provide the needs for their food pantry and direct client services.
• Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Students will be taught throughout the year by their music teachers and Maestro Ponti how to use a musical instrument and the interworking of a symphony to be complimented by participating in an interactive concert in March with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. This program is for all third grade students in Charlotte County.
• Girl Scouts of America, Gulfcoast Florida. Funds will be used to support local Charlotte County Chapters in order to provide scholarship opportunities for local youth girls.
• Guardian ad Litem Foundation. Children’s Needs Program-basic needs to stabilize and provide normalcy to children who have been removed from their home and placed in a temporary or foster care home and are assigned to a Guardian ad Litem Volunteer Child Advocate.
• Gulf Coast Partnership. Funds will support the need to identify, recruit & retain landlords, manage available rental housing inventory, create a roommate matching program, educate tenants and landlords on legal rights and responsibilities, and support both agencies and landlords throughout the county working to house those who are experiencing homelessness.
• Military Heritage Museum. Funds will be used to provide educational opportunities to Charlotte County Students by engaging and getting them to participate interactively while learning and preserving our Nation’s history.
• Punta Gorda History Center. Funds will be used to purchase physical equipment, software and the technical support for an onsite history kiosk, a traveling exhibition framework and software to provide online exhibits.
• Suncoast Humane Society. Funds will be used to purchase medical equipment to be used for the mobile “Fido-Fixer” unit to offer spay and neuter services to the low income areas within Charlotte County.
• Virginia B. Andes Community Clinic. Funds will be used to assist with the daily needs of the clinic by providing new equipment. Physio-Control defibrillator, Dragon Medical One dictation software, and software to provide automated scheduling services.
