PORT CHARLOTTE — Who knew government was one of the better places to work?
Charlotte County government ranked fairly high on a recent list of best employers in Florida. The county came in 87 out of 185 employers of 500 or more employees in Florida. Charlotte County government currently employs 1,228 full-time equivalent positions.
The ranking comes from a Forbes Magazine-sponsored survey released this summer.
"That's very gratifying to hear," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. "I think our salaries are good, our fringe benefits are excellent, our health care programs are outstanding."
The nationwide study surveyed 80,000 workers of larger employers about their jobs or employers they might recommend. Large corporations such as Costco Wholesale topped the list in many states including Florida. In fact, only 32% of the ranking employers in Florida have their headquarters in Florida.
PGT Innovations in Venice ranked 154.
Charlotte County was one of only six counties to make the Florida list. Miami-Dade came in higher on the list at 61, and Palm Beach County ranked 54. A number of public school districts made the list, along with some state and federal agencies.
Government ranked high nationally, particularly the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Veterans Administration and in Florida, the U.S. Department of Commerce, according to the Forbes article. Experts attributed that to the sense of purpose and mission that government workers pursue.
"We have instilled a culture of service among our staff who find worth in their work on behalf of their community,” Deputy County Administrator Kelly Shoemaker said in a prepared statement.
"I've seen employees out at county functions when they're off the clock, because they believe in what they're doing," Deutsch said. He noted that county government offers a wide range of work options.
Those jobs range from clerical to mathematical, he noted, and then mused, "you're cleaning sewer lines, you're picking up dead fish on the beach, you're greeting the public at a gym, there's such a variety."
Current job openings at the county range from clerical to lifeguard, to a number of technical jobs in public works.
Keeping employees happy requires effort, career advancement and worker engagement, according to the Forbes article. Charlotte County government provides job training, tuition reimbursement, mentorship and cross-department job shadowing, Shoemaker noted.
"We have to responsibility to provide the highest possible level of service to the county at the lowest possible price," Deutsch said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.