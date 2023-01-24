CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Two former mobile home parks will become temporary housing for displaced residents from Hurricane Ian.
On Tuesday, the Charlotte County Commission approved two locations for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to house residents who qualify for direct temporary housing assistance.
FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the housing need in Charlotte County because of a lack of available housing resources. FEMA notified applicants who are eligible for direct housing provided until March 28, 2024. It can be extended if deemed necessary.
Commissioners allowed for transportable temporary housing units such as a travel trailer or manufactured homes at a former mobile home park, Palmetto Park at 4135 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, which has 180 sites.
The other is at 6572 Kevitt Blvd., Englewood. This site, next to Home Depot off South McCall Road, has room for 55 sites.
Commissioners learned there are 500 households that qualify for the housing.
"This (new housing sites) isn't even half the people who need this housing," said Bill Truex, board chair, adding he wanted to see Charlotte County residents have first priority for the housing and not others from outside the county.
Both sites, which were zoned commercial, already have water and utilities, making them ideal for temporary housing. FEMA would still need to get additional permitting and do site planning.
Sites will be monitored and controlled by FEMA, whose officials met with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office about any concerns at the new temporary development.
FEMA doesn't charge residents who meet the affordable criteria for the temporary units. According to the criteria, homeowners or renters are considered for the temporary housing if their homes can't be lived in due to damage. FEMA determines that based on an inspection.
In a statement, Federal Coordinating Officer Tom McCool explained FEMA is committed to helping Hurricane Ian survivors have a "safe roof over their heads to jumpstart their recovery as quickly as possible.”
"Although FEMA's direct housing mission is only a temporary solution, our team remains committed to helping survivors find housing that best suits their needs. With local government leaders building a shared vision for the future, FEMA and the federal family will work around the clock to help them achieve it,” McCool wrote.
FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for direct housing.
Survivors who applied to FEMA for assistance do not need to reapply to be eligible for direct temporary housing assistance. To apply, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
The FEMA temporary housing program is different from the state-led temporary housing and sheltering program for residents who were denied by FEMA. The state program allows for an RV or travel trailer at the site of the damaged property for six months.
To apply for state-led housing recovery program, visit the Unite Florida Hurricane Ian Recovery Portal at IanRecovery.fl.gov/Unite or call 1-800-892-0948.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.