FEMA park

This former mobile home park on Kings Highway will be the site of a FEMA park for residents displaced by Hurricane Ian.

 SUN PHOTO BY GARRY OVERBEY

CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Two former mobile home parks will become temporary housing for displaced residents from Hurricane Ian.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte County Commission approved two locations for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to house residents who qualify for direct temporary housing assistance.


FEMA park site on Kevitt Blvd in Englewood

The other is at 6572 Kevitt Blvd., Englewood. This site, next to Home Depot off South McCall Road, will soon be a FEMA housing site for people displaced by Hurricane Ian.

