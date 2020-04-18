Charlotte County officials are making it easier for residents looking for the latest number of coronavirus cases.
The Charlotte County Emergency Management Office has established the “CharCoCares” text system to provide local updates related to COVID-19, area resources and opportunities as they become available.
According to Charlotte County Public Information Officer Brian Gleason, more than 1,200 residents have signed up to use the service since it was launched on April 7.
“We used the same service to reach residents during Hurricane Irma and received favorable response from users, so we added it to our public messaging during Charlotte County’s coronavirus response to augment messaging via the county’s website, www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov, and our social media pages, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and NextDoor,” Gleason said.
Text CharCoCares to 888-777 to opt in. The service is free; message and data rates may apply.
In addition to CharCoCares text messaging, residents and visitors can find information on COVID-19 by calling the Florida Department of Health Call Center 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov. For local resources and assistance call 2-1-1 (Englewood, out of area and TTY users dial 941-205-2161). All these contacts are available 24 hours a day. The 2-1-1 program offers referral assistance to resources including food and clothing, housing and utility assistance.
For more information, visit charlottecountyfl.gov.
