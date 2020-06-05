Smart, frank, determined.
These are just a few words that were used by colleagues to describe Brian Presley.
Presley died on Wednesday of complications from coronavirus. He was 78 years old.
“He was recently released from the hospital — we thought he was getting better,” said his wife, Mary. “And then that virus took him.”
Presley was a senior partner at Presley Beane Financial Services in Punta Gorda. He was very active and involved in organizations throughout Charlotte County.
Teri Ashley, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce executive director, said he was a brilliant figure in the community.
“We worked on so many initiatives together through the years,” Ashley said. “His opinion was always sought. He was a true leader and such a great family man.”
Ashley recalls that Brian and Mary Presley were always the first couple to hit the dance floor at social events like the Mistletoe Ball and the Summer Ball, which raised funds for local organizations.
“He was very well respected, and spent a great amount of time volunteering in the community,” Ashley said.
Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews served on local committees with Presley.
“He was a really kind gentleman, who always tried to find the good in everyone,” Matthews said. “I found him to be extremely knowledgeable and informed. He knew a lot of history on many projects in the community, so it was always interesting to hear the background on things he knew about and wanted to share. He was highly respected and he will be missed.”
In 2010, Presley was named chairman and president of the board of the Charlotte Community Foundation. He also wrote a financial column for the Sun.
Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John Wright said Presley was a chamber member since its inception and served in many capacities.
“His chamber passion was the Wine & Jazz Festival, which for many years, he sponsored and supported, by creating the Friday night VIP party,” Wright said. “Brian will live in infamy ... ‘Uncle Brian’ to so many of us, was an inspiration.”
Son-in-law and business partner John Beane III said Brian loved his work.
“The reason he never retired was because he loved what he did and he didn’t want to stop,” Beane said. “He stood about 6 foot 4 inches tall. But more than sheer size, he had a big heart and big ideas. Our family will miss him. All of Charlotte County will miss him.”
Brian met Mary while they were both working in the stock market in Memphis, Tenn. They had seven children together. After their youngest left home in 1978, they moved to Naples in search of a quieter life.
“It was just a small fishing village back then,” Mary said. “But then it outgrew us.”
In 1998, Mary noticed a billboard advertising a ranch in Charlotte County and after some research, the couple purchased 300 acres and started a beef cattle ranch east of Punta Gorda.
“We wanted more land and more peace and quiet,” Mary said. “We worked hard all of our lives and we were always very happy in Punta Gorda.”
Brian and Mary were married for 48 years.
“He loved people,” Mary said. “Even when he was very ill, the community was always on his mind. He was most recently concerned about the penny tax that’s soon to be expiring. God took a very good man — he will be sorely missed.”
