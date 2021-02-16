A Placida couple who owns a Port Charlotte business is facing a federal charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to impede and impair the ability of the Internal Revenue Service to ascertain and collect employment tax revenue.
Samuel and Julee Lawrence are facing a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Their business, Innovative Marine Structures, had offices in Englewood and later in Port Charlotte, according to court documents. The business constructed and repaired marine structures like seawalls, docks and boat lifts.
Samuel Lawrence acted as the owner and manager, holding 95% of the company’s stock, while his wife Julee worked for the business handling bookkeeping.
From January 2014 to September 2016, the business cashed large corporate checks at a local bank and used those funds to pay certain employees of their company in cash, according to the plea agreement. They also failed to report the employment of their employees on federal tax forms.
The total amount of employment taxes that the company should have paid to the IRS amounts to about $238,483, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
