CrossFit affiliate gyms across the area are standing up against racism and calling out CrossFit founder Greg Glassman, after he wrote a controversial tweet about George Floyd, the black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police and whose death sparked nationwide protests.
Responding to a tweet about racism being a public health issue, Glassman replied, “It’s Floyd-19.”
Adam Tar, the owner of CrossFit North Port, said his gym will rebrand and dump the CrossFit affiliation if Glassman does not resign.
“It was very distasteful and doesn’t align with our views,” Tar said. “If he does not step down we will no longer affiliate — and I’ve been an affiliate for seven years.”
If Glassman stays with CrossFit, there’s “no return” for the brand, which has already been damaged, Tar said.
“Just because he’s a crappy leader doesn’t mean everyone in the community shares his views,” he continued.
After Glassman’s derogatory comment, the major sports brand Reebok ended its exclusive 10-year deal with CrossFit.
“Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” Reebok said in a prepared statement.
Donnie Morgan, the owner of CrossFit Warpath in Port Charlotte, said he is giving the company some time to understand its mistake and begin to make it right.
"As a minority owner, racism of any kind will not be tolerated," Morgan said in a Facebook post. "Racism is pure evil. At the same time we are about forgiveness when an apology is sincere."
Morgan is not making any decisions at this time in regards to the gym’s affiliation with CrossFit, he said.
CrossFit Punta Gorda is facing a crossroad, its owner said. Its annual affiliation fee of $3,000, which gives gyms the right to use the CrossFit name, was recently paid, before Glassman made the insensitive comment.
“I thought (the comment) was insensitive and in poor taste because we agree with the Black Lives Matter movement personally,” said owner John Shepard. “Joking or making light of a situation where someone was killed is in poor taste.”
But in a time of financial instability brought on by gyms forced to close for months due to COVID-19, it’s a bad time to invest in re-branding, he said.
“We don’t agree in any way with what he said,” Shepard said. “At the same time, Greg Glassman has nothing to do with our day-to-day operations.”
The Punta Gorda gym, which has been a CrossFit affiliate for seven years, is weighing its options and waiting to see what CrossFit HQ decides to do to rectify the situation.
Facing immense backlash, Glassman took to Twitter to apologize Sunday night.
"I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism," he wrote. "I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake."
But the apology isn’t enough, said Debbie Krienke, owner of Crossfit Murdock in Port Charlotte, which has been an affiliate of the brand since 2012.
“We all make mistakes. We’ve all been righteous about what we really believe in and we’ve said it the wrong way,” Krienke said. “But we can also apologize and do something that is good. Something good could come out of it. I’m anxiously awaiting that event to happen… It needs to be actions, not words.”
