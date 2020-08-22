Charlotte County commissioners declared a state of emergency at a meeting on Saturday morning in anticipation of Tropical Storm Laura.
"The forecast advisories are tracking the storm further to the west, and it looks like we can expect tropical storm force winds," said emergency management director Patrick Fuller.
Laura, along with another developing storm, is bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico.
"If these storms get close to each other that could complicate the forecast," Fuller said.
All Charlotte County Parks and Recreation recreation centers and aquatic facilities including summer camp will be closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Laura.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.