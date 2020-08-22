Tropical Storm Laura

Charlotte County commissioners met on Saturday morning to declare a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Laura.

 By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer

Charlotte County commissioners declared a state of emergency at a meeting on Saturday morning in anticipation of Tropical Storm Laura.

"The forecast advisories are tracking the storm further to the west, and it looks like we can expect tropical storm force winds," said emergency management director Patrick Fuller.

Laura, along with another developing storm, is bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico.

"If these storms get close to each other that could complicate the forecast," Fuller said.

All Charlotte County Parks and Recreation recreation centers and aquatic facilities including summer camp will be closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Laura.

