Charles Smith Jr.

Charles Smith Jr. 

 PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Deputies arrested a man on Monday for reportedly committing sexual battery on a child in Punta Gorda.

In a forensic interview, the child described to deputies that Charles Mitchell Smith Jr., 19, had sexually battered her about a week before, according to a police report.

The victim is 10 years old, police said.

Smith was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Monday on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old.

His address was redacted from a booking report, and he has no prior criminal history in Charlotte County, records show. A criminal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 15.


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments