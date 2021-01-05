Deputies arrested a man on Monday for reportedly committing sexual battery on a child in Punta Gorda.
In a forensic interview, the child described to deputies that Charles Mitchell Smith Jr., 19, had sexually battered her about a week before, according to a police report.
The victim is 10 years old, police said.
Smith was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Monday on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old.
His address was redacted from a booking report, and he has no prior criminal history in Charlotte County, records show. A criminal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.