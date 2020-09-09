Charlotte County earned a Digital Counties Survey award from the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties. The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with NACo, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services, encourage open data, collaboration and shared services, enhance cybersecurity and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.
“Innovative counties are utilizing technology and data to better serve their citizens, respond quickly to citizen needs around COVID-19, and support digital experience initiatives,” said Phil Bertolini, codirector, CDG. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for their hard work and their efforts to use technology to make government better.”
“We applaud this year’s Digital Counties Survey winners for maximizing the benefits of technology in serving our residents, especially during a time when technology has become even more instrumental in connecting people and places,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “The Digital Counties Survey demonstrates how we embrace cutting-edge approaches to strengthening our communities and achieving healthy, safe and vibrant counties across America.”
Charlotte County finished in 10th place among counties with populations between 150,000 and 249,999. Charlotte County was one of only five Florida counties of any size to be recognized.
“In communicating with our citizens and stakeholders, Charlotte County’s mindset is to reach people where and how they want to be reached, whether it’s through monthly report emails, social media, traditional media, in-person outreach meetings, online surveys and more,” Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores said. “More and more, and especially since the pandemic began, digital communications has become a vital tool for keeping people informed, prepared and safe. Congratulations to our staff for being so responsive to changing times and delivering exceptional service digitally and in every way possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.