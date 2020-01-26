PORT CHARLOTTE — Welcome to the Charlotte County Fair, where one path will lead you to all the wonders the 10-day event has to offer.
There are photo ops with reptiles, fried butter and everything else, dog shows, circus shows, carnies, art, rides, chickens, cows and goats. Yes, fried butter.
The 31st annual Charlotte County Fair starts Friday and goes until Sunday, Feb. 9. The fairgrounds are at 2333 El Jobean Rd., in Port Charlotte.
What's your favorite part of the fair?
The Charlotte County Fair Association starts planning the yearly event far in advance.
“Planning starts a month after the fair ends,” said Kam Mahshie, the fair’s general manager.
With hundreds of volunteers, and roughly 200 workers who stay on the grounds, “It’s a little city here for three weeks,” Mahshie said. Volunteers have to build everything, year after year, including the barns, and then tear it all down at the end. Sewage has to be dumped daily.
Surprisingly, the fair isn’t all fun and games. The Charlotte County Fair Association gives $1,000 scholarships to each first prize high school senior art winner, as well as agriculture scholarships to each graduating senior who makes it through the interview process.
The fair, despite encompassing a 20-acre lot, only has one entrance and one exit. The midway is unique, Mahshie said, giving attendees one path to follow so “You get to see everything,” he said. “Nobody’s hidden.”
Last year, the fair saw roughly 38,000 attendees, which is about normal, Mahshie said.
The path starts with the expo center, which has 10,000 square feet devoted to displaying student art from Charlotte County schools. Each table will have a “thank you to the referendum” sign, according to Ellen Harvey, Charlotte’s curriculum specialist for fine arts. The tax referendum passed last year helps fund art and other programs in the district.
“The fair is a hometown tradition,” Harvey said. “It’s about our kids, about the families, it’s about everybody.”
Residents can also participate in the creative aspect of the fair by entering the Arts & Crafts and Plants show. Anything artsy or delicious can be submitted, from dolls to crochet, to soap to pickles.
Entries for the Arts & Crafts and Plants building will be accepted Monday on the fairgrounds between 9 a.m. and noon. This includes paintings and photography. Plants will be accepted Wednesday and food will be accepted Thursday. Residents can enter up to three items.
And there are more animals to look forward to this year, with roughly 60 more participants, mostly younger kids with smaller animals such as chickens and rabbits.
But aside from all the lights, the rides and the yummy food, Mahshie’s favorite part is the people.
“I’ve been in Port Charlotte close to 50 years now,” Mahshie said, adding he’s gotten to know a lot of residents as well as fair folk. “I don’t see them all year long.”
To learn more about the Charlotte County Fair, call 941-629-4252 or visit www.TheCharlotteCountyFair.com.
