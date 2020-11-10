Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership, and Ashley Maher, executive director of the Charlotte County Community Foundation, had good news to share: Between now and December, affordable rental homes in Charlotte County will be made available to county veterans who are experiencing homelessness.
Both Hogan and Maher serve on the board of PORCH, the Peace River Community Housing Partners, a 501©3 Community Land Trust whose priority is the development of affordable rental housing for veterans. Because PORCH is a Community Land Trust, the term of affordability on PORCH properties is in perpetuity — 99-plus years.
Dozens of volunteers have been painting and cleaning five houses in the Parkside neighborhood of Port Charlotte. The houses were acquired by PORCH from county surplus and funded through different state and federal grants, said Hogan. But those will not be the only units available to veterans. In October, Charlotte County government donated a multi-family parcel of vacant surplus land on Scott Street in Punta Gorda to PORCH. Although the land was zoned for three units, said Hogan, its density might be rezoned to allow four units consisting of two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartments to be located at 6296 Scott St.
The Elsa and Peter Soderberg Charitable Foundation has provided a catalytic grant of up to $240,000 for the design and construction of the Scott Street property. Of that money, $140,000 is an outright grant, and the remaining $100,000 is provided in the form of a challenge grant: for every dollar raised, the Soderberg Foundation would match it for new donations up to $100,000, Hogan explained. The Charlotte Community Foundation gave PORCH more than $20,000 for its start-up funding.
Some 170 homeless veterans were served last year, said Hogan. PORCH is working with the Veterans Administration that has prioritized those veterans who would receive the first homes, Hogan said. Veterans would receive a VASH — Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing — voucher that is for homeless veterans who are engaged in social services with the Department of Veterans Affairs. “Tenants will pay 30% of their income” to rent one of the units made available, Hogan explained.
Maher said there are many nonprofits, community organizations and volunteers involved in the endeavor to put the county’s homeless veterans in housing units. The veterans have served in a number of wars and conflicts; Vietnam-era veterans are mostly comprised of single males, while homeless females have mostly served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Hogan said. What is urgently needed for homeless veterans are one-bedroom apartments, Hogan said.
When devising a plan to bring PORCH’s plans to fruition, “The Together Charlotte 20/20 Housing Report helped us focus,” Hogan said. One of the report’s recommendations was to increase the capacity of local organizations to develop affordable rental housing through various means, including a Community Land Trust. According to the Together Charlotte report, by 2025 Charlotte County needs to add 10,918 housing units to the market to keep pace with projected demand. Of that amount, half (5,553) of the units should be “affordable” for those 80% of area median income and below. (In Charlotte County, the average annual salary is $38,131 and the median household income is $44,865.)
Maher pointed out that rentals in Charlotte County “are high; people don’t have cushions.” She said that landlords require close to $3,500 and $5,000 just to move in. But because of PORCH, there is relief in sight for those veterans who need shelter. Maher said there are dozens of volunteers providing physical labor at the housing sites, professionals offering legal services such as land zoning issues, subcommittees for design and new construction — everything “from start to finish,” she said.
Various nonprofit organizations are providing ancillary help. The Jesus Loves You thrift shop and the Fabulous Finds thrift shop for the Homeless Coalition, would provide household goods and clothing to the veterans in their new rentals, for example.
But what are especially needed at this time are monetary donations, land, and, of course, volunteers, Hogan said. If the land donations come from government, PORCH is under a deadline to complete plans and construction. Should a private land owner in Charlotte County donate a parcel, there would be no time constraints.
If you would like to help local veterans, consider donating or helping in any way that you can, either by donating money, your time by volunteering, donating household goods and clothing to the thrift shops mentioned above, or even a vacant parcel of land that you don’t plan to develop. Go to porchfl.org for further information.
