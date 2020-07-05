Charlotte County Fire Inspector Vinny Boccio celebrated recently with Chief Bill Van Helden and Fire Marshal Scott Morris on his last day at work as a Charlotte County employee.
He retired after working for 14 years as a Charlotte County Fire Inspector and 21 years as a firefighter with the Englewood Fire Department.
FSW Foundation launches ‘Stronger Together’ campaign
The Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Foundation has launched “Stronger Together,” a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting the Southwest Florida workforce and economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding will help FSW students who are facing financial hardships but are not CARES Act eligible. The campaign will also provide additional support to FSW workforce programs and provide educational opportunities to those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“FSW is uniquely positioned to adapt to whatever training needs could potentially arise in the region in the coming months and years as we navigate the reality of the current crisis,” said Keith Callaghan, executive director, FSW Foundation.
College news
Joseph Joyce, of North Port, was named to the Dean’s List at Hamline University in Minnesota.
Giovanni Dorsinville, of Venice, and Helen Swanberg, of Arcadia, were named to the Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian College.
