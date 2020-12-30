When Charlotte County launched its COVID-19 vaccine program Wednesday, lines of cars were relatively short, and the wait time was minimal also.
At any one time, there were under a dozen vehicles on the street, waiting to enter the parking lot at Harold Avenue Regional Park on Harold Avenue, in Port Charlotte.
The program was coordinated by Dr. Joe Pepe, chief of the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, and Patrick Fuller, emergency management director for the county. Fuller said many were responsible for the vaccine program, including Charlotte County Community Services, the county's public works department, COAD volunteers, and a multitude of other volunteers who all helped to make the program run smoothly.
Its success was seen not only in the orderly manner in which the cars moved along, but by the joy on the faces of those who were vaccinated, and the number of volunteers including nurses and pharmacists who stepped up to help.
Peg O'Hara, a retired registered nurse from Connecticut and New York, said she "didn't feel like going into the (Covid) battlefield, but this is one way I can help." She and other volunteer nurses performed the vaccinations.
Gary Alore, a retired pharmacist, was also on hand preparing vaccines.
"I think it's terrific," said Vito Verni, who had just gotten his vaccine while sitting at the driver's seat next to his wife Janet, who also was vaccinated. The couple are from Fort Myers and said they were impressed by how smoothly everything ran.
"We've got a cruise booked for the summer," Vito shared. Then he asked who was responsible for putting the vaccination program together. When he was told it was Dr. Joe Pepe, who was pointed out to him, Verni said, "Tell his boss that he deserves a raise."
Like most persons over the age of 65, the Vernis had stayed close to home. But now, after their second shot in 28 days, they would have some 90% immunity from the coronavirus.
"We're very excited," said Elaine Gillis, a Punta Gorda resident who was driving her husband, Al Gillis. "My husband is 81," she said, explaining that after he registered to receive the vaccine, she tried to secure a time slot for the vaccine, but they were all filled up. Gillis said she is 78 and would try other avenues to get vaccinated, as "we're going back to New Hampshire in April; it's been a year and a half."
Gillis said except for one grandson who flew down to see his grandparents, she hasn't seen their other grandchildren in about 18 months.
Richard and Barbara Smyrnios of Port Charlotte both received their vaccinations. "My wife heard about it over the Internet; she reads the Sun online," he said, adding that if it were not for The Daily Sun, it's unknown whether they would have learned about the vaccines being available.
Out in the parking lot, Dylan Hogan was directing those who had received the vaccine to the observation area, where they would wait for 15 minutes to see whether any side effects would develop. Shortly before 11 a.m., none had experienced a reaction to the vaccine, but an EMS vehicle was standing by, just in case.
Hogan said the appointments were staggered — 9-10, 10-11, and 11-noon, which would account for the lack of gridlock.
After arriving in the parking lot, the vehicles' occupants would give their names that would be checked off by a volunteer. Then, the driver would proceed to the other side of the lot and await a healthcare worker who would check consent forms. After that, the vaccine would be given.
Pepe said "about 200" people would be vaccinated this day. He said that after they registered, a database would keep their contact information and a reminder would be sent out to them as the 28 days approached. That would be when they would receive the second dose.
When asked whether there were enough vaccines in the county to cover the second dose, Pepe said all would be used during the vaccination program that would run through next Friday, but more were expected to be shipped.
It was anticipated that of the 2,000 Moderna vaccines, some would go to hospitals, nursing homes, and to first responders. It was reported that about 1,000 vaccinations would be given to the public for seven days ending a week from Friday. (The program would be closed New Year's day.)
Pepe said the response was overwhelming; in just five minutes, 30,000 people had tried to register online. While many had to be turned away, on Jan. 6 the health department will announce when the next vaccines would be available.
There were some out-of-state license plates on the lot, and Pepe said that if our snowbirds return to their home states before the 28th day when the second vaccine would be required, they could get the second dose elsewhere, provided it's Moderna.
Over at the observation area, Holly Kilgore, from Punta Gorda, said the vaccination process "was easy, great and simple." She said she wanted to get vaccinated because she has children and grandchildren who live with her and attend school. She said she wanted to protect herself in case they would bring the virus home.
Carl Spory and his wife Tracie were with Tracie's stepmother and father, Betty and Donald McClemathan, of North Port. Carl said, "We were very excited; we're looking forward after we get our second vaccination, to be able to go on vacation." Tracie, who said that she was "too young" to get the vaccine that was for those over 65 and first responders on Wednesday, mentioned that she and Carl would be celebrating their 30th anniversary in May.
The Sporys, like others on Wednesday, were already planning trips and get-togethers that had to be put on hold for many months.
The DeSoto County Board of Health has announced that it will offer Covid vaccinations for people 65 and older, on Jan. 6 at the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan Street, in Arcadia, beginning at 9 a.m. Vaccinations will continue until the supply of the Moderna vaccine lasts. Download a consent form from the DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) website. A form of I.D. is required, and a DeSoto County Board of Health spokesperson said the insurance portion of the consent form should be ignored, since the vaccinations are free.
