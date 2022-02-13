The Punta Gorda metro area, which encompasses Charlotte County, saw the highest year price gains in 2021 compared with the previous year, according to a National Association of Realtors report.
Home prices in the metro region were up 28.7%, leading all other metro regions in the nation.
Sharon Neuhofer, president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc., was not surprised.
"We're seeing it every day," she said. "We are seeing multiple offers over the list price."
Also, sellers are listing their homes at levels above market value, knowing they will probably receive what they are asking, she said.
Many are paying cash, according to Neuhofer.
"We are seeing a lot of cash buyers," she said.
She said despite the uptick in mortgage rates which on Friday were at 3.5%, it has not dissuaded buyers who are not cash buyers.
"A couple of years ago, a buyer would be delighted to have a mortgage interest rate of 3.5%," she said.
Inventory remains low, Neuhofer said, which has allowed sellers to get higher prices.
Charlotte County buyers are coming from several areas in the U.S. where their former homes sold for high amounts. Many are coming from California, New York, New Jersey and other places in the Northeast.
The NAR report showed existing home prices rose at a slower rate nationwide, with a 14.6% year over year gain, reaching an average of $361,700. The previous quarter prices rose by 15.9%.
But the Sunbelt and Mountain states topped the list of areas with the highest yearly price gains.
Following the Punta Gorda market were Ocala (28.2%), Austin-Round Rock, Texas (25.8%), Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona (25.7%), Sherman-Denison, Texas (25.1%), Tucson, Arizona (24.9%), Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada (24.7%), Ogden-Clearfield, Utah (24.7%), Salt Lake City, Utah (24.4%) and Boise City-Nampa, Idaho (24.3%).
For the fourth quarter of 2021, home prices continued to increase but at a slower pace than the previous quarter, according to the report.
The top 10 most expensive markets in the fourth quarter had price surges, with nine of them having double-digit percentage increases.
In Florida, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island market saw homes up 21.2%, with the median home price coming in at $685,000.
The most expensive market was San Jose-Sunnyvale-Saint Clara, California whose median price was $1.6 million, for a 19.6% increase.
The report surveyed 183 markets and showed that 67% had double-digit price appreciation in the fourth quarter versus 78% in the prior quarter.
Recent homes sold in Punta Gorda
Neuhofer looked back over 120 days and said the highest amount paid for a house was $4.9 million; that was on Boca Grande, and the home 3,524 square feet built in 1987, with two bedrooms, two baths sitting on 1.36 acres on the bayside.
A 7,975 square foot house built in 1995 on Jamaica Way in Punta Gorda Isles, sold for $2.1 million.
She said of the 28 homes sold recently, 11 were financed and the rest paid cash.
Looking through MLS listings, the following was revealed:
On Feb. 7, several homes in Punta Gorda were sold for more than $1 million. Ranging in square footage from 2,770 to 2,878 square feet, they garnered $1.15 million and $1.1 million. The former was an older home, built in 1998.
One large house (5,834 square feet) on Riverside Drive in Punta Gorda, sold for $2.1 million, also on Feb. 7.
The end of January several homes in the 2,500-3,233 square foot range sold for $1.05 million to $1.6 million, and the latest listings indicate homes are being listed for prices above those recently sold, in the same geographic area, and for similar style houses and years they were built.
As of Friday, the upward trend appeared to be continuing. A recent listing for an older home in Punta Gorda Isles was listed at $1.250 million, although it had recent upgrades throughout.
Another older home in PGI was listed at $1.3 million.
There have been mansions for sale in Punta Gorda; two with 9,000 and over 12,000 square feet, are listed for $2.7 million and $4.2 million.
Neuhofer said throughout Charlotte County, prices have been rising and inventory has been shrinking.
