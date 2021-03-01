The Charlotte County Jail is introducing a new educational program for its inmates that will give graduates a nationally recognized certificate that can be leveraged to re-enter the workforce.
Through classroom curriculum and hands-on training, inmates will have the opportunity to learn basic retail and warehousing functions, maintenance, management and retail administration.
The program, IN2WORK, is provided and taught by Aramark, a global customer service company that works in education, healthcare and prisons.
Nearly half of all people released from federal prisons get rearrested within eight years of their release, according to a study by the federal government. But studies conducted over the last 20 years almost unanimously show that educational programs reduce recidivism (re-offending).
When students complete the program, they will receive a certificate from Strayer University.
Graduates will also have the opportunity to apply for a scholarship to continue their education. Over 4,500 offenders have graduated from the IN2WORK program, and the company has awarded scholarships to 100% of applicants, according to Aramark.
Aramark’s partner, Scholarship America, evaluates and awards the scholarships, which are applicable to full-time or part-time undergraduate studies as well as trade schools, according to an Aramark spokesman.
Graduates of the program will gain access to Aramark’s employment portal, which provides resources to help the students get jobs upon release.
“The IN2WORK program is an opportunity to help build marketable job skills and self-esteem that can carry people into productive lives after their experience here,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a statement. “Our goal is to offer the program to both male and female offenders at the facility.”
The program is taught by Aramark’s team of trainers and can be tailored to the needs of inmates.
“We have had the IN2WORK program in place for 10 years and it has continued to have a positive impact for the offenders who graduate, as well as the larger community,” said Tim Barttrum, president of Aramark’s Correctional Services group in a statement. “It is our goal to help offenders start over with a number of resources, to return to society as rehabilitated, productive citizens to the community.”
Other programs that the Charlotte County Jail offers include basic education, parenting, substance abuse, hydroponics and a fish farming program, according to its website.
