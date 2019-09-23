PUNTA GORDA — State Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte), chairman of the Charlotte County Legislative Delegation, announced Monday the date of the annual Charlotte County Delegation meeting, along with the deadline for filing local bills for consideration during the 2020 Legislative Session.
The delegation will convene on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
This is to conduct local business including a public hearing on local bills and other issues of public interest. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Joe Gruters (Senate District 23), Sen. Ben Albritton (Senate District 26), and Grant (House District 75).
Local governmental bodies, special interests, and citizens wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 for inclusion on the agenda.
Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by fax, email or U.S. mail — at the office of the chairman by the deadline.
Likewise, any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (6 copies, 3-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman is also 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature, including original signatures of the legislative sponsors, and be forwarded to Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this annual meeting.
For further information, please contact Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
