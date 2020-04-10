The Charlotte County Libraries and History division is offering homework help via telephone from all of the library branches.
Mid-County Regional Library Youth Services Librarian Hana Brown said before the coronavirus pandemic, library staff would occasionally get some questions about homework assignments from patrons, and staff would always try to help. The program, however, has become a little more formalized now that the buildings are closed to the public.
"We are trying to be creative about how we can assist our residents even though they aren’t able to enter the library buildings," Brown said. "We haven’t had much response yet, that I am aware of, but I think that is partly because distance learning has just begun for many students, partly because I think students' teachers are also providing very good support for their classes, and partly from a lack of awareness that we are offering this type of assistance."
Services included in Homework Help are:
• Select books at an appropriate grade level on a certain subject and have them ready for curbside pickup.
• Provide direction to a credible website and/or resource to assist with a specific question or topic.
• Assist with citing sources.
• Assist with using Skype and Microsoft products.
• Assist with selecting, downloading and attaching pictures and other documents.
• Assist by proofreading essays.
• Assist teachers to locate resources and supporting materials for their lesson plans.
"Homework help will not complete a specific problem or answer a specific question," Brown said. "We will direct the student toward a resource to help them find the answer themselves."
For information, call 941-613-3170 or email Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
